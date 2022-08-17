Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $25,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW stock opened at $102.28 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,937 shares of company stock worth $9,738,239 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

