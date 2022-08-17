Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,069 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $25,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,922,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 33.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,733,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,838,000 after acquiring an additional 689,568 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,732,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,683,000 after acquiring an additional 576,300 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,963,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,391,000 after acquiring an additional 565,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

Coupa Software Trading Down 2.5 %

COUP stock opened at $73.93 on Wednesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $270.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.06.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $445,068.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Stories

