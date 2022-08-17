Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,092 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 80,467 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after buying an additional 26,778 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 19,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total value of $1,380,132.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,348,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total value of $1,380,132.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,348,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,362 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.87, for a total value of $934,386.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,987 shares in the company, valued at $51,696,330.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,093 shares of company stock worth $7,436,900. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $158.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.67. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.77.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.