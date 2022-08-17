Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,250,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,912 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $28,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 280,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 331,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,258,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,977,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

TCOM opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCOM. Mizuho decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

