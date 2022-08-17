B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys Shares of 50,000 Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of COLD opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $37.78.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

