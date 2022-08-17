Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 70,459 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $28,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $486,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,858,000 after buying an additional 678,453 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3,884.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,771,000 after purchasing an additional 462,342 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 361,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,730,000 after purchasing an additional 325,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $289.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.52. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.86 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.67.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

