Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,300 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $26,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 33,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 23,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,397,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,166,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 29,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.7% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

