Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in OLO by 839.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 145,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 130,033 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,255,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO Stock Performance

Shares of OLO stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.24. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $40,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,094.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OLO news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $229,933.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,292 shares in the company, valued at $6,352,664.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $40,501.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,094.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,655 shares of company stock worth $314,926.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on OLO from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

OLO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.