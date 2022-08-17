B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 2,403 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Monro were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monro by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Monro by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Monro in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Monro in the 1st quarter worth $237,000.

Get Monro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Monro

In other Monro news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $37,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,176 shares in the company, valued at $208,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Monro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average is $45.77. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $64.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.26). Monro had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Monro’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Monro Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MNRO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

About Monro

(Get Rating)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.