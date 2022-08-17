B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases Shares of 23,862 Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,862 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 3.70.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.31. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $943.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

