Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 25,509 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,509 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,721,000 after acquiring an additional 397,735 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Comerica by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,766,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,707,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,363,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 13.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,403,000 after acquiring an additional 202,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,326,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,736 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMA shares. StockNews.com raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Shares of CMA opened at $86.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.31 and a 52 week high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

