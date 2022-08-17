B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 1,321 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in FB Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in FB Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in FB Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FBK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of FB Financial to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of FB Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

FB Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.06. FB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $48.03.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.37). FB Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

FB Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.