B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Okta by 24.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Okta by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 121.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OKTA opened at $106.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $276.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. Okta’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,575.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at $917,575.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on OKTA. Guggenheim began coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

