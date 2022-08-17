B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 4,497 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,189,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 63,820.2% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 824,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,488,000 after purchasing an additional 823,281 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 385.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,190,000 after purchasing an additional 413,694 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,159,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 590,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,505,000 after acquiring an additional 285,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Shares of TER stock opened at $101.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.24. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.97 and a 1 year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

