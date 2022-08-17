B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires Shares of 11,623 SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,623 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 437.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 602.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SPS Commerce Price Performance
NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $133.15 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 104.02 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPSC. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.
SPS Commerce Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
