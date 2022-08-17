B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases New Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,637 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 43.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Zelman & Associates lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $204.98 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $150.71 and a 1-year high of $284.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.