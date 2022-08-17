NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.62, but opened at $12.96. NeoGenomics shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 15,265 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NEO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 5,912.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,611,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,602 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,915,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 236.9% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,529 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,566,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,174,000 after acquiring an additional 991,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,846,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 838,228 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

