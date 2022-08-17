B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Trims Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Balchem by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Balchem by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Balchem by 1.5% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 7,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $452,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,636.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BCPC opened at $136.65 on Wednesday. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $174.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

