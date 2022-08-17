2,000 Shares in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 54,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 23,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,174,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,878,000 after acquiring an additional 80,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

AQUA opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average of $39.32. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 85.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.77. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

