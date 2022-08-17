Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,807 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,297 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,768,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 166,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,569 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 134,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 124,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after acquiring an additional 31,799 shares during the period.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $94.01 on Wednesday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $109.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.63.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

