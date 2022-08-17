B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $449,778,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,362,000 after acquiring an additional 252,747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,862,000 after acquiring an additional 233,026 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 28,346.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 128,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,876,000 after acquiring an additional 127,842 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $603,340,000 after acquiring an additional 99,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $754.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $742.59 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $750.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $663.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $663.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.33 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,944 shares of company stock worth $33,105,798. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

