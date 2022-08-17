Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,388 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 81,523 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 255,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.64. The stock has a market cap of $440.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

