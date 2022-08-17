Swiss National Bank Has $13.59 Million Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Landstar System worth $13,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 70,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 121,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Up 3.1 %

LSTR stock opened at $159.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.32. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSTR. Cowen dropped their price objective on Landstar System to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.08.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.