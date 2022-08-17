Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Has $884,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.5% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,402,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,039,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,263,000 after purchasing an additional 27,975 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 122,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,767,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %

JNJ opened at $167.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.82 and a 200 day moving average of $174.64. The company has a market cap of $440.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

