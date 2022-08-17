Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,004 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Macy’s worth $24,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,277,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,933 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,681,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,569,000 after purchasing an additional 981,582 shares during the period. CTF Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $23,562,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 9,825.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,844,000 after purchasing an additional 695,166 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $13,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Up 5.8 %

NYSE:M opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.12. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

