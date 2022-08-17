GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 259 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $121.70 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

