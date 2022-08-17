Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,731 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $40,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,065 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,393,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,055,000 after purchasing an additional 952,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $123.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

