Boston Partners Acquires New Position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,772 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 10.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,196 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $17,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,500 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,808 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,626 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLL. Cowen began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of PLL opened at $66.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.54. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $79.99.

In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $197,476.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 5,995 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,660.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,944 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $197,476.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,267 shares of company stock valued at $992,576 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

