Allen Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.8% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,103,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 28,219 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 19,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $123.63 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

