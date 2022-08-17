Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,247,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,685 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Regions Financial worth $27,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,182,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,159,000 after acquiring an additional 311,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,734,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,021,000 after acquiring an additional 472,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,185,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,433,000 after acquiring an additional 137,074 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $215,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

