Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Sells 5,444 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 32.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of JPM stock opened at $123.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.41 and its 200 day moving average is $128.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
