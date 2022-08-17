JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Lessened by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE JPM opened at $123.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.02. The company has a market capitalization of $362.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.