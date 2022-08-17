Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Raised by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,402,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,039,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,263,000 after acquiring an additional 27,975 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 122,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,767,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.64.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

