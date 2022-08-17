SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SKYT. Cowen upped their target price on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.20.
SkyWater Technology stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. SkyWater Technology has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $763.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 5.58.
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
