SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SKYT. Cowen upped their target price on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.20.

SkyWater Technology stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. SkyWater Technology has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $763.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 5.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth $133,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth $67,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 18.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth $204,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

