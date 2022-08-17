Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of ITT worth $15,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ITT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,013,020,000 after buying an additional 669,698 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 508,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after buying an additional 371,011 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in ITT during the first quarter valued at $20,349,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ITT during the first quarter valued at $19,934,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in ITT by 1,490.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,970,000 after buying an additional 236,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ITT

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $262,731.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITT Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ITT opened at $83.37 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average of $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ITT to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

