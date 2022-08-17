SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,137 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.26% of SouthState worth $14,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,649,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,113,000 after buying an additional 453,745 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,022,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,939,000 after buying an additional 190,105 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,430,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,840,000 after buying an additional 143,594 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in SouthState by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 616,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,294,000 after purchasing an additional 140,480 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SouthState by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 86,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSB. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

SouthState stock opened at $86.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $383.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.97 million. SouthState had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 9.98%. SouthState’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $25,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 5,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $476,757.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,497.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $25,228.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,704 shares of company stock worth $3,546,598. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

