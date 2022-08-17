Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Has $9.80 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 5.9% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,402,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,500 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,039,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,263,000 after purchasing an additional 27,975 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 122,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,767,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $167.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.64. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

