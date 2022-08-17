Boston Partners Has $559,000 Position in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Boston Partners increased its position in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Quipt Home Medical were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Quipt Home Medical by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,847,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 144,045 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 131,747 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Quipt Home Medical by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Quipt Home Medical by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 43,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance

Shares of QIPT stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.23. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83.

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.05 million. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

