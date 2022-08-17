Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.89 Million Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,318 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $25,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,923,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 836.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $533.97 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $462.61 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $513.40 and a 200-day moving average of $543.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.30.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

