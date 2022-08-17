Swiss National Bank Acquires 8,600 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Exponent worth $13,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EXPO opened at $104.14 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.97 and a 12-month high of $127.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day moving average is $94.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,011.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,011.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,234 shares of company stock worth $917,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.