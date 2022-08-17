Scotia Capital Inc. Takes Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NLY opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The company had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also

