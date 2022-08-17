Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.00.
Fabrinet Trading Up 14.9 %
NYSE FN opened at $115.75 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average of $93.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fabrinet (FN)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.