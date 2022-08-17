Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.00.

NYSE FN opened at $115.75 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average of $93.40.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.26. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

