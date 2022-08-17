Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

GOOGL opened at $121.70 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

