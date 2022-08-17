B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases Shares of 6,547 Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $809,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $239.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $365.50.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.26 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Saia from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.59.

In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.24, for a total transaction of $403,112.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,266.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total transaction of $3,335,892.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $811,814.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,671 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.24, for a total transaction of $403,112.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,266.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,845 shares of company stock worth $9,625,657. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

