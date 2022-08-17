Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENLC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 1.9 %

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 2.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EnLink Midstream news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $1,377,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,584,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 741,173 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,908.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $1,377,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 935,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,584,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.