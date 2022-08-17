B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EQR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQR stock opened at $80.17 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.83.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 75.08%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

