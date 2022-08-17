B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Invests $1.93 Million in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 60.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

NYSE VAC opened at $153.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.31. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $110.08 and a 1 year high of $174.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 2.15.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

