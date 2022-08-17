B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 5,000 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,765 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $161.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.15 and a 52 week high of $162.75.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

