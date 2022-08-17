B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 198 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 254.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 237,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,787,000 after acquiring an additional 170,580 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 77,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $134.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.79.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

