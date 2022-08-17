Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $146,000 Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,519 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GGAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. 8.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Grupo Santander raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.30 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.